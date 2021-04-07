Kim Kardashian says her son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian currently has the custody of her children with Kanye West after filing for divorce.

She had filed for divorce from the American rapper a few months ago after developing some serious differences



Kim Kardashian on Wednesday shared a picture of her eldest son Saint and joked that her son and his best friend Remi fight like an old married couple.

Sharing a picture of the pair, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote, "Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL."



