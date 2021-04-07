close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Megan Fox stuns in latest photoshoot

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Megan Fox  has been dating  Machine Gun Kelly since she split from  Brian Austin Green.

She has also appeared on a couple of music videos from her new boyfriend since she starting dating the Cleveland rapper.

The "Transformers" actress on Tuesday shared multiple pictures from her walk in Los Angeles.

The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photos which she posted with a caption that read, "Just me, alone, walking down a desolate alley in Beverly Hills in my Versace Hogwarts uniform. Don’t worry about it."





