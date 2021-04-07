‘Tiger 3’: Katrina Kaif to resume shoot at end of April as she tests Covid-19 positive

Indian star Katrina Kaif, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Tuesday, will resume the shooting of Tiger 3 at the end of April.



According to Indian media, the filming of Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will continue as per schedule with superstar Salman Khan.

The Pinkvilla, citing a trade source, reported that Katrina shot for the film a week back and is scheduled to rejoin the set at the end of April as per the shooting plan of the movie.

There is no delay in the shoot of the film despite Katrina’s coronavirus diagnosis, the report further says.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is completing his solo portions.

Kaif is under home quarantine after she was diagnosed with Coronavirus on Tuesday.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she has contracted Coronavirus.

She wrote in her Story, “I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

‘Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors,” Katrina said.



