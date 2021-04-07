Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun reaches 3 million followers on Instagram

Leading Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun (Roshni) has reached three million followers on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.



Burcu Kiratli, who essays the role of Gokce in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, is an avid social media user and returned to Instagram in January after a short break.

Burcu reached three million followers on photo-video sharing platform this week.

The Turkish actress is currently following 398 people that include family, close friends and fellow showbiz stars.

She has shared over 350 posts mostly her stunning photos and videos.