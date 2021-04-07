Saba Qamar reveals her inner ARMY with iconic BTS reference: ‘I’ve put my sweat, blood’

Saba Qamar has left the internet in shambles after making a shocking BTS reference.

For those unversed, BTS is the South Korean boy band taking Hollywood by storm. Their iconic tracks like Life Goes On and Dynamite have trended on Billboard Hot picks for weeks on end, even beating out icons like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber for the top spot.

Qamar made the revelation in a celebratory post for a project “close to her heart and smack dab in the middle, was a reference that read, “I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this! (Using my favourite Lines from "Life goes on by BTS" in the end because LIFE REALLY GOES on no matter what)”

Check it out below:



