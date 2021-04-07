Royal family to bypass Charles' kingship to see William ascending the throne?

Prince William has a 20-point lead over his father Prince Charles in a huge blow to the heir's popularity

Britons took part in a new poll asking them who they want their next monarch to be, out of Prince Charles, William and Harry.



The results of the poll found an overwhelming support of Prince William's reign, indicating that the public wants the crown to bypass Charles' kingship after Queen Elizabeth's rule ends.

Conducted by Pollsters Deltapoll, that interviewed 1,590 adults between March 31 and April 1, the poll concluded in the Duke of Cambridge having a 20-point lead – 47% to 27% – over his father Prince Charles in a huge blow to the heir’s ­popularity.

However, it was seen that young Brits (aged between 18 and 24) want Harry to be the next King of England.

Moreover, more than half – 51% – believe Harry and wife Meghan Markle have tarnished the ­reputation of the monarchy.

As far as Queen Elizabeth is concerned, over 40% believe she should remain in ­position until she dies.

Only one fifth of Brits believe the monarch should abdicate her responsibilities in good health, while 27% think the Britain’s longest-serving monarch should leave the throne if her health fails.