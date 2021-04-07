Britons demand Meghan Markle, Prince Harry be stripped of royal titles

An overwhelming majority of people voted in favour of Harry and Meghan's titles to be stripped

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are losing their popularity in the UK, with more and more demanding they drop their royal titles for good.



According to a new poll, conducted by Deltapoll, Britons are pressing for the Sussexes to relinquish their titles.

An overwhelming majority of people voted in favour of Harry and Meghan's titles to be stripped.

According to the results, more than two to one – 58 per cent against 23 per cent – believe the duo should drop their titles.

While 31 per cent of those who voted said the couple's decisions did not affect the image of the monarchy, 9 per cent believe they actually improved it.

As many as two third of baby boomers echoed the sentiment that Harry and Meghan have tarnished the reputation of the royal family.

The poll collected data from 1,590 adults of varying ages between March 31 and April 1, only three weeks after Meghan and Harry's bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey aired.