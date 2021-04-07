Piers Morgan gets support from royal family after attack on Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan said Buckingham Palace sent him messages of gratitude for speaking his truth

Piers Morgan said he has been lauded by members of the royal family for standing up for them after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wreaked havoc with Oprah Winfrey chat.



The British journalist said Buckingham Palace sent him messages of gratitude for speaking his truth.

Morgan made this revelation in his explosive interview with Extra's Billy Bush. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family," he said.

The presenter said residents of the Buckingham Palace were glad someone was speaking up for them in public.

He added: "I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."

Earlier this week, Morgan appeared on Fox Nation in a tell-all, claiming Meghan and Harry's explosive chat with Winfrey had as many as 17 lies.