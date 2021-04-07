close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Angelina Jolie singlehandedly takes on wildfires for 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Angelina Jolie singlehandedly takes on wildfires for ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

Angelina Jolie leaves fans shook with the first ever look into her Marvel’s Eternals release as an expert fending off wildfires.

For those unversed, the movie is based upon a novel by Michael Koryta and goes by the same name Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

According to Entertainment Weekly Jolie is set to work alongside Australian actor Finn Little, a traumatized 12-year-old struck in the wilderness when a wildfire begins.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

Those Who Wish Me Dead will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously by 14th Mat 2021.

