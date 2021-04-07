Meghan Markle’s bitterness for Kate, William was sparked over housing issues

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton and Prince William was hardly ever smooth.



Reports have now unearthed that the differences between the former actor and the Cambridges began back during Prince Harry’s stint at Nottingham Cottage with Kensington Palace.

Royal author Tom Quinn while speaking in Channel 5’s documentary, Meghan & Harry: Two Troubled Years, said that tensions began when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into a small home in Nottingham as compared to William and Kate’s larger residence.

"Nottingham Cottage is in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and it's quite small. It's tiny compared to the enormous double apartment that Kate and William have,” he said.

"It was being pointed out to them in no uncertain terms that they weren't in the first division, because that place is held by William and Kate. Inevitably that led to friction,” he continued.

"In Meghan's world, if you're determined enough, you can get to the top. But Meghan can't, she can't get to the top whatever she does,” he added.