Prince William told Prince Harry he was ‘terrified’ in heart-to-heart conversation

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on talking terms anymore but the brothers had once been each other’s confidante.



Unearthed reports have revealed that the Duke of Cambridge right before he married Kate Middleton in 2011 had a tête-à-tête with his little brother to calm his nerves.

The story was told by OK! Magazine as it revealed that the groom was “terrified of fluffing his lines” the night before the big royal wedding.

The outlet revealed that Harry had tried calming his brother down by telling him some jokes.

Per OK! later on, at the ceremony, Harry was believed to have told William after Kate’s entrance: “Well, she’s here now – and she looks beautiful, I can tell you that!”

This comes after reports of William and Harry putting aside their differences for their mother Princess Diana’s statue unveiling on her birth anniversary this year.