Kate Middleton is the ‘silent power’ behind Prince William, claim royal experts

Kate Middleton is one of the most admired members of the British royal family, often compared to Princess Diana with how she carries her royal duties.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton is full of praises for the Duchess of Cambridge, highlighting how she is the real “power” behind her husband Prince William.

Speaking to OK! Morton referred to her quiet visit to Sarah Everard’s vigil in South London and said: “It shows that Kate is someone who doesn’t have to speak out. She’s doing what Diana used to do, which is let her body language tell the story.”

Moreover, royal expert and author Katie Nicholl also lauded Kate as she told the outlet: “Kate is the silent power behind William, the linchpin that keeps everything together.”