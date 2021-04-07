Disha Patani sends love to Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian star Disha Patani wished ‘living legend’ and one of the most amazing human beings martial artist co-star Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Malang actress shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan with a sweet birthday note.
Disha wrote “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu” followed by numerous heart emojis.
Disha and Jackie Chan collaborated in Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017.