Disha Patani sends love to Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday

Indian star Disha Patani wished ‘living legend’ and one of the most amazing human beings martial artist co-star Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Malang actress shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan with a sweet birthday note.

Disha wrote “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Disha and Jackie Chan collaborated in Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017.