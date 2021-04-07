close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
April 7, 2021

Disha Patani sends love to Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday

Indian star Disha Patani wished ‘living legend’ and one of the most amazing human beings martial artist co-star Jackie Chan on his 67th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Malang actress shared a throwback photo with Jackie Chan with a sweet birthday note.

Disha wrote “Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings ive ever known @jackiechan love you taguuu” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Disha and Jackie Chan collaborated in Chinese action adventure comedy film Kung Fu Yoga, released in 2017.

