Caitlyn Jenner mulling over the idea of running for governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner is being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren

Reality TV star and Olympian Caitlyn Jenner is considering to run for governor of California as Gavin Newsom faces recalls.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashian star is contemplating launching a bid for governor of California as recalls for the current governor surge with Republicans fuming over his immigration and tax policies.

According to Axios, Jenner is being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren as the two worked together with the American Unity Fund that deals with the LGBTQ+ issues.

Sources told the portal that Jenner is considering to launch the run despite her claiming in early 2021 that she won’t.

Her rep said in a statement earlier this year: “Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children.”