Kim Kardashian officially becomes billionaire

Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire, making her debut on the exclusive global list one year after her younger sister Kylie Jenner fell off the list.



According to Forbes, the 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' money comes from TV income and endorsement deals as well as her two lifestyle brands.



The reality TV star saw her wealth jump more than $200m just since October from a worth of $780m last autumn to $1 billion this spring, the magazine estimated.

Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017 to release cosmetic products in partnership with her four famous sisters that were heavily promoted through social media - Kardashian West alone has 69.7 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers.



The 40-year-old's most recent project, Skims, launched in 2019 to offer underwear and loungewear in the founder's signature minimalist style, a move that proved lucrative during the work-from-home era.

Though the company - of which Kim Kardashian owns a majority stake - has not disclosed revenue figures, the magazine has estimated its worth at more than $500m. Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian family empire, fell out of the Forbes rankings in 2020 .

