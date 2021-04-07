Joss Whedon threatens Gal Gadot's career after clash on Justice League

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot reportedly clashed with Joss Whedon on Justice League as he allegedly threatened her career .

Whedon and Gadot had a strained relationship while working on the 2017 film after he took over directing duties from Zack Snyder following the demise of his daughter.



The shocking details about Joss Whedon's clash with Gal Gadot have come to light on the reshoots of Justice League.



Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins reportedly "went to Justice League star Ray Fisher spoke in length for his various allegations against Whedon and Warner Bros."

Fisher prompted an investigation at WarnerMedia after he claimed that Whedon "was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable."



The profile claims that Gadot, 35, also had several issues with Whedon, 56. He has not commented on Fisher's claims.



Gadot, according to report, had concerns with the revised version of Justice League, including "issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman."

The biggest clash between Whedon and Gadot was when the director allegedly made the actress record lines she didn't like and threatened to harm Gadot's career if she didn't comply.

