Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov to meet PM Imran Khan during two-day Pakistan visit

Picture showing Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi holding talks in Islamabad on April 6, 2021. Photo: Twitter/SMQureshiPTI.

ISLAMABAD: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, April 7 in Islamabad.

The foreign dignitary is in Pakistan on an official two-day visit, marking the first visit of a Russian official to the country since 2012.

On Tuesday, the Russian leader was received at the airport by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

According to the Foreign Office, the Russian dignitary will visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, April 7, where the two sides will hold talks related to the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

The talks will focus on cooperation in multi-faceted sectors, such as the economy and global issues.



