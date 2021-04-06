close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 6, 2021
Live

PM Imran Khan speaks at launch event of UNDP report on Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the launch event of the National Human Development Report (NHDR) on Pakistan, compiled by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 6, 2021. Geo News/Screengrab via The News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday addressed the launching ceremony of the United Nations' National Human Development Report (NHDR) on Pakistan.

The launch event of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report, wherein members of the global body were also present, was held in Islamabad.

"All this data you have gathered will really help us in fine tuning our policies," PM Imran Khan told the UNDP.

Once Pakistan has this data, it would be able to directly subsidise people who were in an actual need of it, such as the small farmers and the urban consumers facing inflation, the premier said.

"We will be able to protect these people by directly subsidising them," he added.

More to follow...

Latest News

More From Pakistan