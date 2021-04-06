Fatima Sana Shaikh 'recovering everyday' from coronavirus

Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed earlier she has been feeling the side effects of the virus

Fatima Sana Shaikh contracted coronavirus last week and went under home quarantine.

The Dangal actress recently revealed she has been doing much better after getting dignosed with the virus.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shaikh thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes, while updating them about her health.



“Feeling (with a lot of sun emojis)/ I have been getting a lot of get well soon messages on my DMs. Thank you for your wishes and concerns, I am feeling much better now. Bohot saara pyaar doston (A lot of love, friends),” Shaikh wrote.

Earlier, the actress revealed she has been feeling the side effects of the virus, due to which she lost the sense of taste and smell.

“Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible body ache”, wrote Shaikh.