Queen Elizabeth did not sabotage Meghan's acting career, says biographer

Queen Elizabeth told Meghan she could live her Hollywood dream despite entering the royal family

Queen Elizabeth asked Meghan Markle to continue acting if she wanted, in spite of her being a full-time royal, while breaking the royal tradition only for her sake.



The British monarch told Meghan she could live her Hollywood dream despite entering the royal family, however Meghan did not give it 'enough thought.'



Biographer Andrew Morton said on Royally Obsessed podcast, "The royal family gave them the opportunity to go wherever they pleased."

"They were given a degree of latitude. They were told 'here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth'.

"And also, they did say to Meghan if you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career. Those opportunities were open to her," Morton added.

The expert added that neither Harry nor Meghan explore the options available to them, "I think neither of them gave it the thought they should have done."