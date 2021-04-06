Kartik Aaryan over the moon as he buys lavish car worth over four crore

Indian star Kartik Aaryan, who recovered from Covid-19 and tested negative on Monday, delighted himself with a brand new lavish car worth over 4.5 crore.



The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein he can be seen posing with the new car.

He wrote in the caption, “Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon”.

Fans and fellow B-town stars congratulated Kartik on the big purchase.

Kartik Aaryan, who had contracted Coronavirus on March 22, fully recovered from the virus and now tested negative for it on Monday.

On the work front, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Indian designer Manish Malhotra with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.