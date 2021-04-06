close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2021

Miley Cyrus is proud to be in company of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga as ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021
Miley Cyrus is proud to be in company of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga as ‘Plastic Hearts’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify

American singer Miley Cyrus is proud to be in the company of the female artists Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga as her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ reached one billion streams on Spotify.

Taking to Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer said “I am honored to say I am now 1 of 3 female artists spanning over the last 3 decades to have an album reach 1 billion streams on @spotify.”

‘Plastic Hearts’ is the seventh studio album by Miley Cyrus, released on November 27, 2020.

Miley further said she is proud to be in the company of the two other female artists: Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

“Proud to be in the company of @taylorswift & @ladygaga. Love and appreciation to everyone who has been listening to #PlasticHearts & supporting my life’s purpose from the beginning!”

“Music is an essential part of my existence. I can’t thank you enough for making my dreams a reality,” she concluded.

Latest News

More From Entertainment