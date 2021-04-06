Saba Qamar’s music video ‘Chingariyan’ released on her birthday

Pakistani star Saba Qamar has dropped her much-awaited music video Chingariyan on her birthday and the video has won the hearts of the fans.



The Manto actress took to Instagram and announced the release of music video with caption “Ek adhura Ishq #Chingariyan”.

She wrote “Celebrating the first year anniversary of my YouTube channel and my birthday with the release of an Episode very close to my heart- #Chingariyan.”

“I've put my sweat, blood, heart & soul into this project, I really hope that this story connects with you all exactly like I felt it while doing this because 'Life Goes on'”.

“Thanks to my two favourite people for making my dream project come to life, this was not possible without @mustafazahids @emmadirfani.”