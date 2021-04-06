Millie Bobby Brown details difficulties about growing up in the public eye

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about how fans aren’t ready to accept the fact that she is no longer a child

British actor Millie Bobby Brown made her acting debut as a child star and as she grows older, fans may be having a hard time accepting this transition.

The Stranger Things actor, 17, spoke about how fans aren’t ready to accept the fact that she is no longer a child that she was when she first came into the spotlight.

Speaking with MTV News in a video interview, Brown opened up about how she was watched by everyone while growing up.

"I'm only 17, but at the end of the day, I'm learning to be a woman. I'm learning to be a young woman,” she said.

"So being a young girl, people watch you grow up, right? And they've almost become invested in your growth and your journey. But they aren't ready to accept the fact that you're growing up,” she added.

"So I wear a crop top and people are like, 'She's 10.' I'm like, 'No...I am 17.' That's a thing that girls do. Or I wear high heels. Or I wear an outfit to an award show and they're like, 'She looks 50.' No, it's because you've watched me since I was 10. That's why you think that,” she said.

"I think that's what I found has been quite difficult: the transitioning period. They're not accepting it and I've completely accepted it. You know, I'm ready. I'm like, 'It's been a while. Let me wear a high heel!' I'm not going to be playing those young girls anymore,” Brown explained.

"It's kind of like, I have 50 million people like my parents. My parents are like, 'Yay! Thank God. You're 17.' Like, 'Put on a pair of high heels. Let's go!'"