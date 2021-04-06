Victoria Beckham wows fans with her fashion sense as she dons a leopard print dress

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Victoria Beckham left fans awe-struck as she channeled her inner Scary Spice this week by donning a slashed leopard print outfit to celebrate the Easter break.
The 46-year-old fashion designer delighted fans with her natural complexion in a sultry selfie on Monday.
David Beckham's sweetheart was looking stylish in eye-catching dress. She completed her look by rocking a nude glossed lip.
The gorgeous lady captioned her post: "Leopard print and a little bit of @victoriabeckhambeauty for the weekend."
Victoria's post has garnered massive likes as fans left sweet words in the comment section. One fan wrote: "Always beautiful. Love you forever."