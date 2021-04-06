close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2021

Victoria Beckham wows fans with her fashion sense as she dons a leopard print dress

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Victoria Beckham left fans awe-struck as she channeled her inner Scary Spice this week by donning a slashed leopard print outfit to celebrate the Easter break.

The 46-year-old fashion designer delighted fans with her natural complexion in a sultry selfie on Monday.

David Beckham's sweetheart was looking stylish in eye-catching dress. She completed her look by rocking a nude glossed lip.

The  gorgeous lady  captioned her post: "Leopard print and a little bit of @victoriabeckhambeauty for the weekend."

Victoria's post has garnered massive likes as  fans left  sweet words in the comment section. One fan wrote: "Always beautiful. Love you forever."

Latest News

More From Entertainment