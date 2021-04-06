Bella Hadid looks flawless as she flaunts her sculpted curves in tinny outfit

Bella Hadid showed off her incredible physique as she put her supermodel figure on display at the beach while soaking up the sun in a tinny outfit.



The 24-year-old supermodel shared a new series of photos to her Instagram on Monday, displaying her true beauty in brown bikini.

Wearing red, brown and yellow knitted bucket hat, Gigi Hadid's sister flashed her million-dollar smile for the camera.



The Palestinian-Dutch beauty's sun-kissed skin glowed against a brown faux suede tankini with rhinestone adornments and a crystal Playboy bunny logo.

Bella Hadid accessorized her summer look with layers of necklaces, including a 1996 chain (the year of her birth), along with an armful of golden bracelets.