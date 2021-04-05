Asim Azhar says Shafqat Mahmood will stand with students

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Asim Azhar on Monday expressed solidarity with the students who are demanding the government cancel examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The singer took to Twitter after #ExamCanceHoga became hashtag trend in Pakistan.
He expressed the hope that Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood " will stand with the youth and find the best solution possible Inshallah."
Asim Azhar wrote, "I understand your stress & pain guys. Agar abhi music nahi kar raha hota tou mai bhi ro raha hota exams ko leke iss waqt.. so I understand.