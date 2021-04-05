close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

Iggy Azlea deletes tweet after criticising YouTube

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021

Iggy Azlea on Monday deleted her tweet aimed at YouTube and  Google.

 The singer accused Google of hiding her new music video "in the algorithm for some reason" in her now deleted tweet. 

The Australian rapper deleted her tweet against the Internet giant for some reason within five minutes after posting it on her account.

It happened on Monday when Iggy shared the video for her song "Sip it" for which she teamed up with Tyga.

She had tweeted, "Today we are at 3.4m views and the video is still not being recommended etc. by YouTube so it's all off our own word of mouth! Can we make 4 by the day end?"

When a fan said "it doesn't even show up on main tab in Google!", Iggy said in her now deleted tweet, "Because they are trying to burry it in the algorithm for some reason."



