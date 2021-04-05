close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 5, 2021

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 05, 2021
Govinda contracts Coronavirus, isolates himself at home

Bollywood actor Govinda has been diagnosed with coronavirus and isolated himself at home, his wife Sunita Ahuja told Indian media.

Talking to Indian media, Sunita said Govinda was tested positive on Sunday morning.

“His (Govinda) symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions” she told Indian media.

Later, Sunita also revealed that before the actor tested positive, she was battling the virus.

According to Indian media, she was diagnosed with the virus a few weeks ago.

