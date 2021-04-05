Piers Morgan to get own tell-all after losing 'Good Morning Britain' stint

Piers Morgan will lash out at Meghan Markle when he sits down for an interview with Fox Nation

Piers Morgan is gearing up to slam the executives at ITV as well as Meghan Markle because of whom he lost his gig at Good Morning Britain.



The British journalist will lash out at the Duchess when he sits down for an interview with Fox Nation.



"Piers won't be pulling any punches. He is still very disappointed about the way things finished at GMB," an insider said.

"For a while there was anger, but now that's switched to a determination - a determination to continue standing up for what he believes in."

"For a long time he felt certain people at ITV - not all - wanted him to tone down his style. But there was no chance of that. Piers wears his heart on his sleeve and in the end walking away became a point of principle," the source added to the Sun.

"Piers therefore thinks he has a duty to return to the screen and provide a voice for all the people who don't have the platform which he is lucky to occupy," the source added.