Queen Elizabeth’s harsh rules for royal staffers unearthed by ex-aide

A former aid has shed light into the Queen’s strictness with staffers and the ‘boundary’ they maintain “between the royals and their staff.”

This claim was brought forward by one of Queen Elizabeth’s oldest butlers during his interview with Express. There he was quoted saying, "I think Her Majesty, she has seen so many servants, police officers, private secretaries come and go.”

At the end of the day, “All of us who work with, and for, the Royal Family have to remember our place. We're there to support them - we're not there to be their best friends."