Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

Bhumi Pednekar asked everyone showing symptoms to get tested

Bhumi Pednekar said she has quarantined herself at home after getting infected with COVID-19 on Monday.

Revealing the diagnosis in a long statement, Bhumi asked everyone showing symptoms to get tested.

The Sonchiriya starlet said she is keeping her health in check by having a lot of vitamin C, steam, food and a cheerful disposition.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," Bhumi said.

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.