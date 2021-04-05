Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bhumi Pednekar said she has quarantined herself at home after getting infected with COVID-19 on Monday.
Revealing the diagnosis in a long statement, Bhumi asked everyone showing symptoms to get tested.
The Sonchiriya starlet said she is keeping her health in check by having a lot of vitamin C, steam, food and a cheerful disposition.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately," Bhumi said.
“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.