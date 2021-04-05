'The Trial of the Chicago 7': Sorkin's courtroom drama nabs top prize at SAG Awards

The Aaron Sorkin-directorial grabbed the ‘Best Picture’ prize at the SAG Awards, boosting its chances at the Oscars

The biggest win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday went to Aaron Sorkin for his film, The Trial of the Chicago 7.



The Netflix courtroom drama, which has been a crowd-pleaser since its release last year bagging multiple accolades, grabbed the ‘Best Picture’ prize at the SAG Awards, boosting its chances of the big win at the upcoming Academy Awards as well.

The honour was accepted by Frank Llangella who essayed the role of Judge Julius Hoffman in the film.

Delivering the acceptance speech, he said: “God give us leaders, said the Reverend Martin Luther King, before he was shot down in cold blood on this very date in 1968—a profound injustice. The Trial of the Chicago 7 began 18 months later, ruled by a corrupt judge—me.”

“Aaron Sorkin was determined to tell their story and his loving and respectful direction transformed a group of disparate actors into an ensemble,” he continued.

“Reverend King was right. We need leaders to guide us toward hating each other less. We owe a debt of thanks to the voices of the Chicago 7 and most especially Aaron Sorkin, our leader, whose voice is the soul of this movie,” he added.