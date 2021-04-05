Akshay Kumar updates fans on his health after testing Covid-19 positive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday, has updated his fans about his health saying that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure.
The Sooryavanshi actor revealed this on Instagram on Monday.
In a statement, Akshay said “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem working” with a folded hands emoji.
Updating about his health, the actor said “I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized.”
“I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”
Earlier on Sunday, Akshay said he has immediately isolated himself after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.