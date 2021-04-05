Demi Lovato addresses new podcast anticipation with rare update

Demi Lovato has had fans on the edges of their seats from the moment she first announced her plans to dabble into the world of podcasts and fans are itching to hear more.



Their prayers were simultaneously answered when Demi went on Audacy Check In and shared some details into the pre-production process for the venture.

It all began once the host began prying a bit into the news but Demi stood her ground and remained quite mysterious about the entire matter.

She simply admitted, “We’re still flushing everything out in pre-production so not a lot of the details are in place yet but I’m really excited. I think I have a rough idea of what I wanna do and yeah it’ll be good.”

For those unversed, the podcast will be in collaboration with Cadence 13, OBB Sound and SB Projects.