Mon Apr 05, 2021
April 5, 2021

Vicky Kaushal tests positive for Covid-19 despite all care and precautions

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is under home quarantine and taking medication after he contracted Covid-19 despite of all care and precautions.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram and said “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor”, he said.

Vicky further said “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested”.

‘Take care and stay safe,” he concluded.

