Mawra Hocane, Mansha Pasha: Celebrity inspired haircuts for 2021 Eid

Pakistani celebrities really stepped up their hair game recently, and with 2021 Eid celebrations just around the corner, there is no better moment than now to try out some of their most iconic chops, for both short and long hair enthusiasts.



From Saboor Aly's cut to Mawra Hocane, Mansha Pasha and Sadaf Kanwal, there are a myriad of celebrity approved looks to choose from, so sit back and take a look at how these leading ladies sport their new look with an effortless flair.







Mawra Hocane

The internet went crazy when Mawra debuted this iconic look in her thick luscious bangs and there is no reason why a day-to-day queen can’t slay her Instagram game with the same chop this Eid!

Mansha Pasha

Mansha Pasha shocked fans with her decision to chop off half her length and slay in an effortless lob hairstyle. This style will be perfect for any girls who are tired of having to tame their manes under the scorching summer sun or for those who just want a no fuss boss-lady look.







Sadaf Kanwal

For any on the flip side looking to turn their thin fine hair voluminous, look no further than Sadaf Kanwal’s hairdo! She paired a wavy blowout with iconic curtain bangs to add more depth and edge to her aura, without taking off no length. Such a look is sure to win the Instagram lottery this Eid for its alluring appeal.

Amna Ilyas

Amna Ilyas is one of the rare beauties not afraid to debut a shoulder length bob and for those wanting to highlight their Eid ensembles, a classic bob cut just might do the trick.

Saboor Aly

To round off the hair-look count we have Saboor Aly with what hairstylists like to call the ‘sweet spot.’ Her lob-bob chop is perfect for anyone looking to highlight their Eid accessories, as well as anyone wanting the kind of style that can go from up to down in record time and not involve much maintenance when thrown under the frizzy heat of the sun.







