Why Princess Margaret chose duty over love unlike Prince Harry

Prince Harry is drawing comparisons with his great-aunt Princess Margaret for their similar struggles in their royal lives but different choices.



Royal biographer Andrew Morton spoke to People about how the Duke of Sussex chose love over duty while Margaret did the opposite when she was in a similar situation with Peter Townsend.

Giving the interview to promote his new book, Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, Morton spoke about the “spares” from the different generations.

"Margaret put duty before herself. The wheel turns, 70 years later, and we have another couple having to make a decision: Do they put duty first or their own ambitions and desires first? And they put their own ambitions and desires first. That is the change we have witnessed during the Queen's reign,” he said.

"In both cases you have one sibling who pushes boundaries, while the other is more serious, more cautious,” he continued.

"At one point, William and Harry were both part of the main branch of monarchy. Then William marries and has children, and his children take precedence. Whereas Harry is an ancillary branch in exactly the same way as Margaret,” he added.