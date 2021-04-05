SAG Awards 2021 winners: The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) ceremony took place on Sunday (April 4), looking quite different than previous years as the show trimmed down to one hour instead of its typical two.

'The Crown', 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and 'Schitt’s Creek' took home the night’s overall cast awards.



Here's the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) (Winner)

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) (Winner)

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown” (Winner)

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) (Winner)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) (Winner)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”) (Winner)

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) (Winner)

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Schitt’s Creek” (Winner)

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) (Winner)

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) (Winner)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) (Winner)

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) (Winner)

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Wonder Woman 1984” (Winner)

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Mandalorian” (Winner)

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Westworld”

The list of SAG Awards winners is being updated accordingly.