Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie Jenner share a glimpse at their Easter festivities

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their family have kicked off Easter celebrations in Palm Springs.

Kim's daughter Chicago and Khloe's baby True, who also accompanied them , wished everyone a happy holiday on the occasion.

Kardashians and Jenners share a glimpse at their Easter festivities as they posted pics from the scenic view, featuring custom monogrammed golf bags and gifts of plenty for their kids.



Little girls Chicago and True shared a sweet video message for their fans as the wished everyone a 'Happy Easter' while wearing their Sunday best.



Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's sweet daughters were looking amazing in cute dresses as Khloe recorded a video of them outside Kris Jenner's palatial home. While, Kylie snapped a photo of Stormi opening her large custom gift basket that was stuffed to the brim with treats and other gifts.