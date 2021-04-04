Mahira Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan left fans with dropped jaws as she flaunted her natural beauty in her most recent post on Instagram.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the Raees star was not afraid of showing her bare face as she shared a snap flaunting her clear skin.

"Of pores and moles xx P.S. 100 points for getting the correct mole count on my face," she cheekily captioned the post.

"Wow naturally beautiful!," one user wrote.

"Mahira you’re so beautiful," another commented.

Take a look:



