Sun Apr 04, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
April 4, 2021

How Minal Khan's hair makeover went wrong

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan was left upset after a hair makeover wet wrong.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of herself showing off her luscious locks which she clearly misses as she pointed out in the caption the major hair mistake she made.

According to the star her hair was left damaged after she underwent a bleaching process.

"Just before I ruined my hair. Never bleaching hair again! I want my hair back," she wrote. 

