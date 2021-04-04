Ashley Tisdale weighs in on emotional healing journey post-labor with Jupiter

Hollywood actor Ashley Tisdale recently got candid about her journey towards healing after giving birth to her daughter Jupiter.

The star got emotional over on Instagram and shared a bare faced selfie alongside her caption. It read, “Slowly healing, slowly finding myself. I’m not trying to get back to who I was, there’s no way."

"I’m on the road to discovering who I’m truly meant to be and there’s something in my daughters eyes that tells me she knows exactly who that’s gonna be” (sic)



