Ariana Grande shares a heartfelt note for fiancé Dalton Gomez; ‘My heart my person’

Ariana Grande treated her millions of fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez and the stunning pictures have won the hearts of fans on social media.



The Rain On Me singer took to Instagram and posted the loved-up snaps with Gomez, calling him ‘my heart my person.”

The 27-year-old singer also penned down a heartfelt note for the fiancé.

She wrote “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

The Positions songstress announced her engagement with Gomez in December last year about nine months after news broke that they were dating.

