Meghan Marke and Prince William could face-off if she proceeds with political plans

Meghan Markle’s future political ambitions have been the talk of town since she and Prince Harry took an exit from the British royal family.



An expert has now claimed that if the Duchess of Sussex proceeds with her political plans then a mega showdown with Prince Charles or Prince William could occur.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy appeared on Mail+’s Palace Confidential and said: "It would be absolutely extraordinary if it did happen and totally unprecedented. And you can go even further and you can say you'll have Charles or William as head of state here potentially in the future.”

"Could we have Meghan as president - could we have Piers Morgan as Prime Minister, what would that all look like? We are slightly entering the world of fantasy to a certain extent,” she said.

"I would never say never, but I don't think this is something that is on the card in the near future. Anyone I've spoken to doesn't seem to think that is the case,” she continued.

"What would be interesting about it would be that for me I've always felt one of the challenges for Harry and Meghan now is to be seen as anything other than in the context of the Royal Family,” she said.

"Everything they do and their identity are shaped by the Royal Family, and I don't see how that can ever not be the case,” she added.

"And actually, if she were to become president, that would be a totally different thing, their legacy would be completely different. That's what I think would be interesting about it - but I don't think is on the card just yet,” the expert said.