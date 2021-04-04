Saba Qamar shares a cryptic note; ‘Love demands a special kind of courage’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Saba Qamar, who recently announced to call it off with Azeem Khan, shared a cryptic note on love, saying “Love demands a special kind of courage”
The Lahore Se Aagey actress took to Instagram and shared a clip from Chingariyan and wrote “Love demands a special kind of courage. The courage of getting hurt again and again.”
She went on to say “Chingariyan - An episode very close to my heart and a story relatable for all of you out there.”
“Thanks to my dearest friend @mustafazahids for the most beautiful song! And Heartiest thanks to my favourite on screen hero @emmadirfani for being a part of this episode,” Saba Qamar further said.
She confirmed that the music video will be released on her birthday April 5.
“Releasing on my Birthday: 05.04.2021.”