Saba Qamar shares a cryptic note; ‘Love demands a special kind of courage’

Pakistani star Saba Qamar, who recently announced to call it off with Azeem Khan, shared a cryptic note on love, saying “Love demands a special kind of courage”



The Lahore Se Aagey actress took to Instagram and shared a clip from Chingariyan and wrote “Love demands a special kind of courage. The courage of getting hurt again and again.”

She went on to say “Chingariyan - An episode very close to my heart and a story relatable for all of you out there.”

“Thanks to my dearest friend @mustafazahids for the most beautiful song! And Heartiest thanks to my favourite on screen hero @emmadirfani for being a part of this episode,” Saba Qamar further said.



She confirmed that the music video will be released on her birthday April 5.

“Releasing on my Birthday: 05.04.2021.”