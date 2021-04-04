close
Sun Apr 04, 2021
Web Desk
April 4, 2021

Akshay Kumar under home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 04, 2021
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has immediately isolated himself after he was diagnosed with Covid-19, the superstar confirmed on social media.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and shared the news with the fans.

In a statement, Akshay said “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he said.

He went on to say, “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”

‘Back in action very soon,” the actor said before signing off.

