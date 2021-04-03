Meghan Markle's claims of being 'caged' in royal family debunked

Meghan Markle was able to live her life as she pleased during her time in the royal family

Meghan Markle shocked the world when she said she was not able to go out of the Palace on her free will.



However, this claim has been refuted by royal biographer Andrew Morton, who said the Duchess was able to live her life as she pleased.

Morton said Meghan regularly met friends for dinner and popped out to do the food shop during her time in the royal family.

Reacting to the claims, Morton said on the Royally Obsessed podcast, "When I was watching the interview, I was ticking off 'yes, sense of isolation', 'yes, sense of desperation' exactly what Diana was saying to me.



"But then again, well, friends of mine said they've seen Meghan walking from Whole Foods supermarket on Kensington High Street with bags of foods back to Kensington Palace.

"It didn't seem too much like a prison. Other friends have seen her out and about with friends at restaurants and called to say 'you'll never guess who I'm sat next to.' So she seems, to me, to have led a normal life," Morton ended.

Meghan said she only left the house twice in four months after being told she had been "oversaturated". "I’m everywhere but I’m nowhere," she said.