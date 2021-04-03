Meghan Markle's intentions behind becoming US president laid bare

Meghan Markle can use her censure of the royal family as a means of contesting for presidency

Meghan Markle can test her fate and ty her luck at becoming the next US president by throwing shade at the royal family.



As revealed by biographer Tom Bower, the Duchess of Sussex can use her censure of the royal family as a means of contesting for presidency.



While speaking on Good Morning Britain, Bower said, "In the end, what she's been able to do with the Oprah Winfrey interview, which trashed the royal family but gave her a global profile.

"She's now known across the world at the expense of the royal family and that is the first step to a political career and she's done that very successfully," he added.

Bower also went on to reveal how Meghan will have to give up the 'Duchess of Sussex' title in order to become president.

"She's got money, she's got presence, she's in the right place to do it in California and I think she's very much a woman looking for a role in the world.

"Not just endorsing cafe lattes but also changing the world. So she's well-placed now with the Oprah Winfrey interview and all she's got to do, really, in the end, is to distance herself from the royal family even more. Probably the title of 'duchess' - it doesn't sit well with American voters," added Bower.