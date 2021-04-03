Prince William aching after losing best friend, sibling Prince Harry

Prince Harry said William and Charles are all trapped in the royal family system

Prince William has been feeling devastated after having a feud with Harry who left the royal family for good.



Dealing with the fallout has been one of the toughest things William has had to deal with since mother Diana passed away.

As per royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, William is reeling in pain after rift with Harry as he feels he has lost his best friend as well as his sibling.



"There’s no doubt this is one of the hardest things that William has gone through, the hardest since his mother died. He feels he has lost his brother and his best friend," Larcombe told OK! magazine.

Harry, in his bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, said William and Charles are all trapped in the royal family system.

The Duke of Sussex said their relationship is "space" at the moment but that "time heals all things hopefully."